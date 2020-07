Amenities

808 Calthrop Neck Road Available 07/25/20 Country Living in York County! - Enjoy peace and privacy in this 3BR/2.5 BA waterfront rancher located down a gravel road on 8 acres of land in the Tabb section of York Country. The spacious living room has large windows to let in plenty of light and also features a wood burning fireplace. The living room connects to the dining room with a pocket door entry to the large kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space with an electric range and separate wall oven plus refrigerator and dishwasher. The kitchen is open to the family room which has a wood burning stove that can keep the whole house toasty warm in the winter and help keep heating costs down. The family room features floor to ceiling windows with a view to Lamb's Creek in the back yard. The master bedroom has a private bath and large walk-in closet. The remaining 2 bedrooms look out to the scenic backyard and there is another full bath in the hallway along with extra closet/storage space. The home also features a large laundry room/mud room and half bath next to the kitchen. There is a spacious 2 car garage plus two storage sheds on the property for extra storage or work space. The backyard is fenced, with access to tranquil Lamb' Creek for canoeing or kayaking at high tide. Dogs permitted with approval and deposit. No smoking please.



No Cats Allowed



