All apartments in Woodburn
Find more places like 8007 Garlot Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodburn, VA
/
8007 Garlot Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8007 Garlot Drive

8007 Garlot Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodburn
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8007 Garlot Drive, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Renter's Warehouse DC with Kate Moore-Bor presents this stunning Home, in a great location. Available NOW! Recently painted the entire house, the Main level has an Updated Kitchen with granite countertop, matching tile on floor and new appliances. Diner and Living room has a beautiful view to the woods and entrance to the spacious deck. Upper level has 4 great bedrooms with all around hardwood floors and 2 full bathrooms. Master comes with a bathroom and powder room. Lower level has a 5th bedroom, 3rd bathroom, large family room with fireplace, and Laundry room. Easy access to 495. Safeway, Trader Joe's and many others in the area. Pets allowed!! Security deposit is equal to one month rent. Application fee is $45/adult. Ready to move in. For more information and schedule showing, please contact Kate at 703-565-7959.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8007 Garlot Drive have any available units?
8007 Garlot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 8007 Garlot Drive have?
Some of 8007 Garlot Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8007 Garlot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8007 Garlot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8007 Garlot Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8007 Garlot Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8007 Garlot Drive offer parking?
No, 8007 Garlot Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8007 Garlot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8007 Garlot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8007 Garlot Drive have a pool?
No, 8007 Garlot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8007 Garlot Drive have accessible units?
No, 8007 Garlot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8007 Garlot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8007 Garlot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8007 Garlot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8007 Garlot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr
Woodburn, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Woodburn 1 BedroomsWoodburn 2 Bedrooms
Woodburn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodburn Apartments with Parking
Woodburn Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Greenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University