8007 Garlot Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Renter's Warehouse DC with Kate Moore-Bor presents this stunning Home, in a great location. Available NOW! Recently painted the entire house, the Main level has an Updated Kitchen with granite countertop, matching tile on floor and new appliances. Diner and Living room has a beautiful view to the woods and entrance to the spacious deck. Upper level has 4 great bedrooms with all around hardwood floors and 2 full bathrooms. Master comes with a bathroom and powder room. Lower level has a 5th bedroom, 3rd bathroom, large family room with fireplace, and Laundry room. Easy access to 495. Safeway, Trader Joe's and many others in the area. Pets allowed!! Security deposit is equal to one month rent. Application fee is $45/adult. Ready to move in. For more information and schedule showing, please contact Kate at 703-565-7959.