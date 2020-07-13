/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM
142 Apartments for rent in Woodburn, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
44 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3350 WOODBURN ROAD
3350 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
728 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Upgraded Ceramic Bathroom, Light Fixtures* Updated Appliances* Light filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with balcony overlooking courtyard with majestic trees! Washer's & Dryer's in basement.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3314 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3314 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT** Terrific 2nd Floor unit with balcony. Community close to I495 and I66 with great amenities (pool, tot lot, basketball, v-ball). Unit update in 2018 included tile, vanities, cabinets, counters, flooring, paint).
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8310 TOBIN ROAD
8310 Tobin Road, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
All utilities included in rent. laundry facilities in building. Great 2nd floor location and nice and neutral unit with updated bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk in closets and half bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3308 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3308 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
Ready to move in. Spacious condo with 2 beds 1 1/2 baths. Rent includes all utilities and pool. Great location close to 495, 66, Dunn Loring Metro, Fairfax Hospital. nice view from balcony look out to common area and community water fountain.
1 of 17
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3328 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
926 sqft
Wonderful condo with 2 bedroom and 1 full bath and one additional half bath at Woodburn Village. New paint and brand new flooring in entire Apt. Rent includes all utilities!! Just meters from Fairfax Hospital - mins from I-495, I-66 and Tysons.
Results within 1 mile of Woodburn
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
51 Units Available
Dunn Loring
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,639
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
39 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,481
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,937
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
17 Units Available
Vienna
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,694
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4414 Island Pl #204
4414 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1218 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale - Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale! Located just off of I-495 at Braddock Rd or Little River Tnpk. This second level condo has a generous sized living/dining room combination, with access to the private balcony.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4408 ISLAND PLACE
4408 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in sought after neighborhood. Freshly painted, new carpet, new granite counters in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen, new closet doors. The unit has a large living/dining area and a nice balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD
2912 Kings Chapel Road, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
832 sqft
July 4th special! **TERRIFIC OPPORTUNITY ~ RENOVATED 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in FANTASTIC LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE to Merrifield Mosaic District and Fairfax Hospital. Dunn Loring METRO- 1.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7778 WILLOW POINT DRIVE
7778 Willow Point Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1294 sqft
2 bed/2 bath 1300 sq ft, all on one level. Walking distance to Providence Rec Center and Metro bus stop. Close to commuter routes I-495, Rte 50, I-66. Minutes to Inova Fairfax Hospital, Dunn Loring Metro, Mosaic District.
1 of 10
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
4955 AMERICANA DRIVE
4955 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
624 sqft
TERRIFIC, UPDATED FIRST FLOOR UNIT INSIDE THE BELTWAY.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4313 HOLLY LANE
4313 Holly Lane, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
6000 sqft
Gorgeous,renovated home on over 1 ac. surrounded by parkland/stream but just off 236/495! Spectacular GreatR w/river rock gas FP open to gourmet Kit.Separate LR(w/FP )and DR,screened porch.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4211 AMERICANA DRIVE
4211 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
740 sqft
Great location inside the Beltway. Close to 495, rush hour commuter bus to and from Pentagon. Parking permits, visitor passes, and pool pass. Short distance to the pool. Tenant pays electric only. Great Location! UNIT# 202 *** 1BR + DEN!.....
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.
1 of 70
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3003 NICOSH
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Move in ready !! Fully Furnished or unfurnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE
7727 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
851 sqft
Beautiful 16 acre lake community! Lovely mid level 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in sought after NEW PROVIDENCE VILLAGE community, tucked inside 495 at Route 50 - I 66- Lee Highway and just a 20 minute drive to Washington DC, Pentagon and Old
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
8130 PRESCOTT DR
8130 Prescott Drive, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Do you want to walk across the street to Metro and EZ Walking distance to the new Mosaic District? This is it! Community offers the best location to the Dunn Loring Metro! Your pets at 100Ibs or less (max 2) are welcome here, Some breed restrict.
Similar Pages
Woodburn 1 BedroomsWoodburn 2 BedroomsWoodburn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodburn 3 BedroomsWoodburn Apartments with Balcony
Woodburn Apartments with GarageWoodburn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodburn Apartments with ParkingWoodburn Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD