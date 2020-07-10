All apartments in Woodburn
Find more places like 3374 WOODBURN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodburn, VA
/
3374 WOODBURN ROAD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

3374 WOODBURN ROAD

3374 Woodburn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodburn
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3374 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
internet access
One bedroom condo with Large living and dinning and private balcony, assigned Storage bin and common Laundry room in basement. One assigned parking space #124 ~ an additional parking passes and guest parking passes can be picked up at the office. ALL UTILITIES included except Internet and Cable.. Location- in the Merrifield area- several bus stations just outside the building-within 0.2mile to the 495 highway-5-7 minutes driving to metro station-convenient for shopping and enjoying restaurant. The owner is realtor. Available after 7/31

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3374 WOODBURN ROAD have any available units?
3374 WOODBURN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 3374 WOODBURN ROAD have?
Some of 3374 WOODBURN ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3374 WOODBURN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3374 WOODBURN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3374 WOODBURN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3374 WOODBURN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodburn.
Does 3374 WOODBURN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3374 WOODBURN ROAD offers parking.
Does 3374 WOODBURN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3374 WOODBURN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3374 WOODBURN ROAD have a pool?
No, 3374 WOODBURN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3374 WOODBURN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3374 WOODBURN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3374 WOODBURN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3374 WOODBURN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3374 WOODBURN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3374 WOODBURN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr
Woodburn, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Woodburn 1 BedroomsWoodburn 2 Bedrooms
Woodburn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodburn Apartments with Parking
Woodburn Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Greenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University