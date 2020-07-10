3374 WOODBURN ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking internet access

One bedroom condo with Large living and dinning and private balcony, assigned Storage bin and common Laundry room in basement. One assigned parking space #124 ~ an additional parking passes and guest parking passes can be picked up at the office. ALL UTILITIES included except Internet and Cable.. Location- in the Merrifield area- several bus stations just outside the building-within 0.2mile to the 495 highway-5-7 minutes driving to metro station-convenient for shopping and enjoying restaurant. The owner is realtor. Available after 7/31