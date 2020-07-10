3374 WOODBURN ROAD

Amenities
One bedroom condo with Large living and dinning and private balcony, assigned Storage bin and common Laundry room in basement. One assigned parking space #124 ~ an additional parking passes and guest parking passes can be picked up at the office. ALL UTILITIES included except Internet and Cable.. Location- in the Merrifield area- several bus stations just outside the building-within 0.2mile to the 495 highway-5-7 minutes driving to metro station-convenient for shopping and enjoying restaurant. The owner is realtor. Available after 7/31