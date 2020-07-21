Amenities
3364 Woodburn Road, #21 Available 08/08/19 All Utilities Included in this Sunny & Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment - Don't miss this terrific value! All utilities included in this spacious two bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Updated kitchen with eat-in dining space. Balcony too! Terrific tree-filled community with swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts. Unbeatable location with easy walk to Inova hospital. Nearby METRO bus location in front of building. Property ready for immediate occupancy. Pets OK, no smokers.
Available 8/8/2019
SGS Property Management
Geoff Schwartzman
844-747-6468 x2
(RLNE5026998)