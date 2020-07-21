All apartments in Woodburn
3364 Woodburn Road, #21

3364 Woodburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

3364 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3364 Woodburn Road, #21 Available 08/08/19 All Utilities Included in this Sunny & Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment - Don't miss this terrific value! All utilities included in this spacious two bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Updated kitchen with eat-in dining space. Balcony too! Terrific tree-filled community with swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts. Unbeatable location with easy walk to Inova hospital. Nearby METRO bus location in front of building. Property ready for immediate occupancy. Pets OK, no smokers.

Available 8/8/2019

SGS Property Management
Geoff Schwartzman
844-747-6468 x2

(RLNE5026998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 have any available units?
3364 Woodburn Road, #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 have?
Some of 3364 Woodburn Road, #21's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 currently offering any rent specials?
3364 Woodburn Road, #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 is pet friendly.
Does 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 offer parking?
No, 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 does not offer parking.
Does 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 have a pool?
Yes, 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 has a pool.
Does 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 have accessible units?
No, 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3364 Woodburn Road, #21 does not have units with air conditioning.
