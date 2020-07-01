All apartments in Woodburn
3337 CONTESSA COURT

3337 Contessa Court · No Longer Available
Location

3337 Contessa Court, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous all brick End Unit behind Fairfax Hospital and 1-mi to Dunn Loring Metro. Completely remodeled kitchen flows to the dining room, powder room and living room with beautiful hardwood floors. The hardwoods continue to the top level where you have an enlarged Master Bedroom with a bathroom , two additional spacious bedrooms with ceilings fans and a hall bathroom. The basement has a walkout, bathroom, storage and laundry. The basement is an excellent space for an in-law suite or nanny suite if needed. Within minutes to 495, 50, 66 and 29.,Ex-Mobil, I-495. Remodeled with raised FR ceiling & recessed lighting, enlarged MBR, bay window in DR. Windows and Doors replaced. HDWD floors on 2-lvls; Generous additions of crown moulding Lots of storage. Walk-out LL to world of flowers and birds w/privacy fence. Secluded by tall trees. It's a WOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 CONTESSA COURT have any available units?
3337 CONTESSA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
Is 3337 CONTESSA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3337 CONTESSA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 CONTESSA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3337 CONTESSA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodburn.
Does 3337 CONTESSA COURT offer parking?
No, 3337 CONTESSA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3337 CONTESSA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 CONTESSA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 CONTESSA COURT have a pool?
No, 3337 CONTESSA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3337 CONTESSA COURT have accessible units?
No, 3337 CONTESSA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 CONTESSA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 CONTESSA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 CONTESSA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3337 CONTESSA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

