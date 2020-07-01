3337 CONTESSA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous all brick End Unit behind Fairfax Hospital and 1-mi to Dunn Loring Metro. Completely remodeled kitchen flows to the dining room, powder room and living room with beautiful hardwood floors. The hardwoods continue to the top level where you have an enlarged Master Bedroom with a bathroom , two additional spacious bedrooms with ceilings fans and a hall bathroom. The basement has a walkout, bathroom, storage and laundry. The basement is an excellent space for an in-law suite or nanny suite if needed. Within minutes to 495, 50, 66 and 29.,Ex-Mobil, I-495. Remodeled with raised FR ceiling & recessed lighting, enlarged MBR, bay window in DR. Windows and Doors replaced. HDWD floors on 2-lvls; Generous additions of crown moulding Lots of storage. Walk-out LL to world of flowers and birds w/privacy fence. Secluded by tall trees. It's a WOW