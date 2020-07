Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym parking playground bbq/grill internet access cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Imagine living where all the conveniences of shopping, dining and entertainment surround your every step. Woodlee Terrace offers quality living expressed by the unique design of our cozy efficiencies and our spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Woodbridge Virginia. In your free time, you'll enjoy our new, state of the art fitness center, business center, playground, and picnic areas with BBQ grills. Local Woodbridge Virginia attractions include historic Occoquan and Virginias largest single-floor mall, Potomac Mills. You'll feel right at home in Woodbridge Virginia once you walk through our doors, and we promise... you'll want to make our community your home!