Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Check out a great town home in one of the finest communities around with all of the amenities of Belmont Bay including clubhouse, pool, its own VRE station and much more. Easy access to Belvoir or I-95. Modern construction, deck off of very nice kitchen, fireplace in LR/DR. Soaker tub in MBR. Garage parking. Professionally cleaned, painted throughout, and new carpet throughout. If you've seen it before, it's worth seeing again.