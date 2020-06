Amenities

NO PETS PLEASE!!. Move-In Ready Belmont Bay Single-Family Home has a spacious, open floor plan with tons of natural light. 1 bed and 1 full bath over 1400+ sq. feet basement for rent. Commuter's dream - CLOSE to shopping centers. Minutes to VRE, 95! Rent includes all utilities. NO SMOKING. WONDERFUL LOCATION. The tenant will have private access to the house from the back yard and Street Parking.