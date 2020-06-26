13262 Revillo Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets guest parking bathtub

Gorgeous Brick Townhouse with Garage Available NOW! - This amazing brick front 1 car garage townhouse on a dead end street and backs to trees!! Fully finished rec room in basement, kitchen with island, bump out, and space for a table. Fully fenced back yard with patio area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a garden tub & walk-in closet. New carpet throughout!



Close to shopping, commuter lots, I-95, Route 1 and VRE (Commuter Train). Visitor parking outside the unit. Easy access to Fort Belvior, Quantico, and Pentagon.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit. Apply online at hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult.

Dogs/Cats Case-by-case with additional deposit and approved using https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com NO Aggressive Breeds.



Call 703-966-2232 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5043930)