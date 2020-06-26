13143 Rock Ridge Lane

Amenities

Glorious 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Townhome in Woodbridge - Renters Warehouse presents to you this GLORIOUS 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom townhome in Woodbridge. Huge living room with French doors leading to the deck, Master bedroom with master bath and two spacious closets, second bedroom has walk in closet! Basement has separate entrance with a patio area, full bath and wet bar! This property even features a beautiful 2 tiered deck. Plenty of extra storage area in laundry room. Close to Old Bridge, route 1 and minutes from 95. Sorry, no pets. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call Roberto at 571-931-1091.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5586845)