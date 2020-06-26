All apartments in Woodbridge
13143 Rock Ridge Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

13143 Rock Ridge Lane

13143 Rockridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13143 Rockridge Lane, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Glorious 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Townhome in Woodbridge - Renters Warehouse presents to you this GLORIOUS 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom townhome in Woodbridge. Huge living room with French doors leading to the deck, Master bedroom with master bath and two spacious closets, second bedroom has walk in closet! Basement has separate entrance with a patio area, full bath and wet bar! This property even features a beautiful 2 tiered deck. Plenty of extra storage area in laundry room. Close to Old Bridge, route 1 and minutes from 95. Sorry, no pets. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call Roberto at 571-931-1091.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5586845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13143 Rock Ridge Lane have any available units?
13143 Rock Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbridge, VA.
What amenities does 13143 Rock Ridge Lane have?
Some of 13143 Rock Ridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13143 Rock Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13143 Rock Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13143 Rock Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13143 Rock Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbridge.
Does 13143 Rock Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 13143 Rock Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13143 Rock Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13143 Rock Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13143 Rock Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13143 Rock Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 13143 Rock Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 13143 Rock Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13143 Rock Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13143 Rock Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13143 Rock Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13143 Rock Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
