404 Settlement Drive Available 07/06/20 404 Settlement Drive - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Bristol Commons. Property includes stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, washer, dryer and fireplace. Water, sewer and trash are included. The Bristol Commons Community features a fitness center/clubhouse and is located off of Ironbound Road and is within short distance to High Street. No under grads.



Schools: Clara Byrd Baker Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High.



No Pets Allowed



