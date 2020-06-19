All apartments in Williamsburg
Find more places like 404 Settlement Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamsburg, VA
/
404 Settlement Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

404 Settlement Drive

404 Settlement Drive · (757) 229-6810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Williamsburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

404 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 Settlement Drive · Avail. Jul 6

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
404 Settlement Drive Available 07/06/20 404 Settlement Drive - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Bristol Commons. Property includes stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, washer, dryer and fireplace. Water, sewer and trash are included. The Bristol Commons Community features a fitness center/clubhouse and is located off of Ironbound Road and is within short distance to High Street. No under grads.

Schools: Clara Byrd Baker Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Settlement Drive have any available units?
404 Settlement Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 404 Settlement Drive have?
Some of 404 Settlement Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Settlement Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 Settlement Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Settlement Drive pet-friendly?
No, 404 Settlement Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 404 Settlement Drive offer parking?
No, 404 Settlement Drive does not offer parking.
Does 404 Settlement Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Settlement Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Settlement Drive have a pool?
No, 404 Settlement Drive does not have a pool.
Does 404 Settlement Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 Settlement Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Settlement Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Settlement Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Settlement Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Settlement Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 404 Settlement Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Colonial Pines
222 Merrimac Trl
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl
Williamsburg, VA 23185

Similar Pages

Williamsburg 1 BedroomsWilliamsburg 2 Bedrooms
Williamsburg Apartments with ParkingWilliamsburg Apartments with Pool
Williamsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VARichmond, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VA
Petersburg, VAChester, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAMechanicsville, VAMeadowbrook, VAPoquoson, VA
Sandston, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of William and MaryHampton University
University of RichmondChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity