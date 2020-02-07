7927 BIRCHTREE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Just off Fairfax County Pkwy, Hunter Village Dr, & Rolling Rd* Minutes to Ft Belvoir North offices approx 1 mile away*Set on cul-de-sac*Fresh Paint Throughout*Updated Vinyl Windows & Plantation Blinds*Eat-in Kitchen*Separate Dining Room & step down Living Room w/New Laminate Wood Style Flooring & Slider to fenced yard*Good Bedroom Sizes*New carpet in all bedrooms & dining room*Finished rec room lower level*2 assigned parking spaces in front (#7927)*WEST SPRINGFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL & HIGH SCHOOL & IRVING MIDDLE SCHOOL*Slug-line to Pentagon & DC around the corner*Tons of shopping options including Whole Foods 5 minutes, & Wegmans approx 10 minutes*Minutes to Springfield Town Center & Springfield Metro*Sorry Owner says NO PETS*Must have certified funds for earnest money deposit and application fee ($50 per adult) with application.