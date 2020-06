Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

This spectacular four bedroom 3.5 bath townhome has it all. Beautiful hardwood floors in LR and DR. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets with new kitchen floor. Updated baths with ceramic flooring. Wonderful built ins in lower level bedroom. Main level opens to deck and LL opens to patio. Spacious, spotless and ready to go. New carpet in upper level bedrooms and lower level bedroom and recreation room. Great location and lots of community amenities. Property Managed by Long and Foster