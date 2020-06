Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

No need to look further! Fabulous property/rare-3 bedrooms (2 masters w/walk in closets) and 2 full baths. NEW KITCHEN - cabinets,tile, granite, and appliances( gas stove) Cathedral ceilings and balcony add to the spaciousness. Full size washer/dryer. New custom paint in bathroom and entryway. 1 park spot & visitor spots avail, inside beltway at Jaguar Tr & 50, commuter options ,quiet area,.jog/bike/walk trails/pool.& 2 min walk to Providence Rec Ctr and tennis courts.