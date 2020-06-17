All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:09 AM

7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE

7727 Inversham Drive · (703) 824-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7727 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 149 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful 16 acre lake community! Lovely mid level 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in sought after NEW PROVIDENCE VILLAGE community, tucked inside 495 at Route 50 - I 66- Lee Highway and just a 20 minute drive to Washington DC, Pentagon and Old Towne, Alexandria. What a location! Four (4) miles to Tysons Corner. Walk to MOZAIC District with tons of restaurants and shops. Public golf and tennis across street at Jefferson Rec Center. Amenities in community include a pool (with summer membership fee) two tennis courts, tot lot, BBQ station with grills and table, jogging/walking trails around a beautiful 16 acre lake and a dog park.It's all here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE have any available units?
7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconyWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity