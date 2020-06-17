7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful 16 acre lake community! Lovely mid level 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in sought after NEW PROVIDENCE VILLAGE community, tucked inside 495 at Route 50 - I 66- Lee Highway and just a 20 minute drive to Washington DC, Pentagon and Old Towne, Alexandria. What a location! Four (4) miles to Tysons Corner. Walk to MOZAIC District with tons of restaurants and shops. Public golf and tennis across street at Jefferson Rec Center. Amenities in community include a pool (with summer membership fee) two tennis courts, tot lot, BBQ station with grills and table, jogging/walking trails around a beautiful 16 acre lake and a dog park.It's all here!