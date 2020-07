Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

*** Open for Showings on Saturday 5/2 from 11am to 12pm (with social distancing - one person/group at a time inside the condo) *** Totally updated Augusta Model w/ fully renovated kitchen. Neutral carpet & paint throughout. Updated master with custom closet and bathroom w/ new fixtures, tile floor, mirror, vanity doors, etc. Wall of windows overlooks private patio and common area. Community lake through the trees.