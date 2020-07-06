7006 Aronow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 4 Bed 3 Bath Cape Cod in Falls Church - Renters Warehouse presents this charming bright and sunny 4 Bed 3 Full Bath brick cape cod on a quiet cul-de-sac. Freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Spacious rec room on lower level with walkout to large rustic fenced in backyard. Large Workshop and utility room on lower level and private full bath. Master Bedroom has separate balcony overlooking private wooded area. Large patio and deck for entertaining & lounging. Amazing location & easy commute to DC, Tysons Corner, City of Falls Church. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour 571.239.0553



(RLNE5197785)