Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:51 PM

6825 Westmoreland Rd

6825 Westmoreland Road · No Longer Available
Location

6825 Westmoreland Road, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Rambler home in Falls Church - Immaculate 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Rambler home in Falls Church. Incredibly well maintained home. Hardwood floor throughout the home. Renovated bathroom and kitchen! Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Large fenced in backyard which is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Large shed in backyard. Easy access to Rt 50. Driveway and street parking available. Available 3/1/20. Call Property Specialists Inc for a showing 703-525-7010

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $96,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Application Fee: $45/ applicant
Rent: $2,300
Security Deposit: $2,300 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 03/01/20

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.

Pets: owner will consider. $500 pet deposit.

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5431480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 Westmoreland Rd have any available units?
6825 Westmoreland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 6825 Westmoreland Rd have?
Some of 6825 Westmoreland Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 Westmoreland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6825 Westmoreland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 Westmoreland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6825 Westmoreland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6825 Westmoreland Rd offer parking?
No, 6825 Westmoreland Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6825 Westmoreland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6825 Westmoreland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 Westmoreland Rd have a pool?
No, 6825 Westmoreland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6825 Westmoreland Rd have accessible units?
No, 6825 Westmoreland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 Westmoreland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6825 Westmoreland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6825 Westmoreland Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6825 Westmoreland Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

