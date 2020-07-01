6825 Westmoreland Rd

Amenities
Immaculate 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Rambler home in Falls Church - Immaculate 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Rambler home in Falls Church. Incredibly well maintained home. Hardwood floor throughout the home. Renovated bathroom and kitchen! Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Large fenced in backyard which is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Large shed in backyard. Easy access to Rt 50. Driveway and street parking available. Available 3/1/20. Call Property Specialists Inc for a showing 703-525-7010
Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $96,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.
Fees:
Application Fee: $45/ applicant
Rent: $2,300
Security Deposit: $2,300 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 03/01/20
Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.
Pets: owner will consider. $500 pet deposit.
To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.
Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.
