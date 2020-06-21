6649 TANSEY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Custom Stunner in peaceful Holmes Run Park Neighborhood on 3/4 acre lot for optimal privacy and luxury. No details spared in this home, with gorgeous two story entry leading to an incredible first floor living space. Brazilian cherry hardwoods throughout main and upper level. Wide open kitchen with designer tile and Kitchenaid appliances. Opens to a bright breakfast room and the grand family room, accented by a full wall of windows to take in the serene views of your private lot surrounded by mature trees. Grand master bedroom with tray ceilings, sitting area and over-sized master bath complete with soaking tub. Three additional bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Walkout lower level provides plenty of additional living space including 2 bedrooms and a full bath for guests and a wet bar, perfect for entertaining. 2 blocks from Holmes Run Trail and Park, Minutes to 7 Corners for all your shopping needs, and easy access to I395, I495, and I66 for an easy commute.