All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 6649 TANSEY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
6649 TANSEY DR
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:20 AM

6649 TANSEY DR

6649 Tansey Drive · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6649 Tansey Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Custom Stunner in peaceful Holmes Run Park Neighborhood on 3/4 acre lot for optimal privacy and luxury. No details spared in this home, with gorgeous two story entry leading to an incredible first floor living space. Brazilian cherry hardwoods throughout main and upper level. Wide open kitchen with designer tile and Kitchenaid appliances. Opens to a bright breakfast room and the grand family room, accented by a full wall of windows to take in the serene views of your private lot surrounded by mature trees. Grand master bedroom with tray ceilings, sitting area and over-sized master bath complete with soaking tub. Three additional bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Walkout lower level provides plenty of additional living space including 2 bedrooms and a full bath for guests and a wet bar, perfect for entertaining. 2 blocks from Holmes Run Trail and Park, Minutes to 7 Corners for all your shopping needs, and easy access to I395, I495, and I66 for an easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6649 TANSEY DR have any available units?
6649 TANSEY DR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6649 TANSEY DR have?
Some of 6649 TANSEY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6649 TANSEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6649 TANSEY DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6649 TANSEY DR pet-friendly?
No, 6649 TANSEY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 6649 TANSEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 6649 TANSEY DR does offer parking.
Does 6649 TANSEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6649 TANSEY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6649 TANSEY DR have a pool?
No, 6649 TANSEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 6649 TANSEY DR have accessible units?
No, 6649 TANSEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6649 TANSEY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6649 TANSEY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6649 TANSEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6649 TANSEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6649 TANSEY DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconyWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity