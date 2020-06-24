3152 ANCHORWAY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

INSIDE THE BELTWAY - 10 Miles to AMAZON ARLINGTON HQ2 - Nautical Themed Lakeside Community w/Walking Trail around Private Lake Sequoia, 2 BR 2 BA, Updated Kitchen & Baths. Living Room w/Granite Surround Wood Burning Fireplace, Sliding Glass Door to Wood Deck Balcony w/Lake View. Kitchen Granite Countertops; Built in Computer Station & Pantry. Kitchen Door to Balcony. Club House w/Pool. Assigned Parking. Close to Fairview Park Drive office complex, Merrifield Mosaic District, Tysons Corner Mall, Route 50, Beltway (495), Route 7, Route 66 and Dunn Loring Metro. Walk to Providence Recreation Center w/Pool, Tennis, Fitness Center, Dance Studio, Party Rooms and Children Camps. Tenant Pays Electricity, No Smoking, Pet Rent. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Credit score minimum of 650.