West Falls Church, VA
3032 Knoll Dr.
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

3032 Knoll Dr.

3032 Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3032 Knoll Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Enchanting 3BR, Home in sought-after Sleepy Hollow neighborhood in Falls Church! - Enchanting 3BR, 3Full BA, 2Half BA home in sought-after, charming neighborhood of Sleepy Hollow*Situated on a generously sized 1/2 acre lot with multiple brick patios*One of a kind! Renovated & Beautiful*Unique floorplan with so much room for relaxation, yet perfect for entertaining*Hardwood floors throughout main & upper levels*

Sun-filled Living Room expansive & central to home + Formal Dining Room with butlers pantry & wetbar lead to White on White Kitchen addition with Stainless Steel appliances that includes a family rm with cozy fireplace*Library/Office could be used as 4th bedroom*Open & Airy Sunroom*

Spacious Master bedroom suite includes office, walk-in closet & balcony with serenity garden views*Master bath with separate tub & shower + his & her vanities & tiled floors*Brick paver patio with lushly landscaped, very private backyard*3 car *heated*garage!

Enjoy convenient Falls Church location in quiet, established neighborhood close to parks, shopping, restaurants, grocery stores & public transportation*Commuter Dream location with easy access to Metro, Rt. 7, Rt. 50, I-495 and I-395*Minutes to FCC, Mosaic District, Tysons, Ballston Quarter, DC, Pentagon & more*The Sleepy Hollow neighborhood is host to many annual events including picnics, wine & cheese events, parades & more*Welcome Home!

*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE: 1.3.20*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE5395242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 Knoll Dr. have any available units?
3032 Knoll Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 3032 Knoll Dr. have?
Some of 3032 Knoll Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 Knoll Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3032 Knoll Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 Knoll Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3032 Knoll Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3032 Knoll Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3032 Knoll Dr. offers parking.
Does 3032 Knoll Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 Knoll Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 Knoll Dr. have a pool?
No, 3032 Knoll Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3032 Knoll Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3032 Knoll Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 Knoll Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 Knoll Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 Knoll Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 Knoll Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

