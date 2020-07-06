3032 Knoll Dr.

Amenities

Enchanting 3BR, Home in sought-after Sleepy Hollow neighborhood in Falls Church! - Enchanting 3BR, 3Full BA, 2Half BA home in sought-after, charming neighborhood of Sleepy Hollow*Situated on a generously sized 1/2 acre lot with multiple brick patios*One of a kind! Renovated & Beautiful*Unique floorplan with so much room for relaxation, yet perfect for entertaining*Hardwood floors throughout main & upper levels*



Sun-filled Living Room expansive & central to home + Formal Dining Room with butlers pantry & wetbar lead to White on White Kitchen addition with Stainless Steel appliances that includes a family rm with cozy fireplace*Library/Office could be used as 4th bedroom*Open & Airy Sunroom*



Spacious Master bedroom suite includes office, walk-in closet & balcony with serenity garden views*Master bath with separate tub & shower + his & her vanities & tiled floors*Brick paver patio with lushly landscaped, very private backyard*3 car *heated*garage!



Enjoy convenient Falls Church location in quiet, established neighborhood close to parks, shopping, restaurants, grocery stores & public transportation*Commuter Dream location with easy access to Metro, Rt. 7, Rt. 50, I-495 and I-395*Minutes to FCC, Mosaic District, Tysons, Ballston Quarter, DC, Pentagon & more*The Sleepy Hollow neighborhood is host to many annual events including picnics, wine & cheese events, parades & more*Welcome Home!



*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE: 1.3.20*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



