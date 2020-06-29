All apartments in West Falls Church
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
3015 Fairmont St.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3015 Fairmont St.

3015 Fairmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

3015 Fairmont Street, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 5BR home in Falls Church! Available Immediately! - 5BR home in Falls Church ready for move in! Light, Bright & Clean*Beautifully renovated 5BR, 2.5BA home with lots of natural light throughout! 4 upper level bedrooms + 1 main level bedroom*Beautiful hardwood floors & recess lighting throughout main level*Newer kitchen with subway tile backsplash & tile floors + large breakfast area/morning rm*Separate dining room w/cathedral ceilings*Formal living room with wood-burning fireplace + mantle*Family room with gas fireplace*Spacious upper level with 4 bedrooms, each with ceiling fans & ample light*Updated ceramic tile bath*Lower level recreation room with half bath*Nice deck off kitchen leads to patio & large, flat, fenced yard with beautiful landscaping* Excellent Commuter location! Inside the Beltway with Easy Access to Rt 50 & major routes, Falls Church City, The Mosaic District, 7 Corners, 2 Metro stops, Shopping and Much More!

*AVAILABLE 11.29.19*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5342263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 Fairmont St. have any available units?
3015 Fairmont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 3015 Fairmont St. have?
Some of 3015 Fairmont St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Fairmont St. currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Fairmont St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Fairmont St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 Fairmont St. is pet friendly.
Does 3015 Fairmont St. offer parking?
No, 3015 Fairmont St. does not offer parking.
Does 3015 Fairmont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Fairmont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Fairmont St. have a pool?
No, 3015 Fairmont St. does not have a pool.
Does 3015 Fairmont St. have accessible units?
No, 3015 Fairmont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Fairmont St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 Fairmont St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 Fairmont St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 Fairmont St. does not have units with air conditioning.

