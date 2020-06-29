3015 Fairmont St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 5BR home in Falls Church! Available Immediately! - 5BR home in Falls Church ready for move in! Light, Bright & Clean*Beautifully renovated 5BR, 2.5BA home with lots of natural light throughout! 4 upper level bedrooms + 1 main level bedroom*Beautiful hardwood floors & recess lighting throughout main level*Newer kitchen with subway tile backsplash & tile floors + large breakfast area/morning rm*Separate dining room w/cathedral ceilings*Formal living room with wood-burning fireplace + mantle*Family room with gas fireplace*Spacious upper level with 4 bedrooms, each with ceiling fans & ample light*Updated ceramic tile bath*Lower level recreation room with half bath*Nice deck off kitchen leads to patio & large, flat, fenced yard with beautiful landscaping* Excellent Commuter location! Inside the Beltway with Easy Access to Rt 50 & major routes, Falls Church City, The Mosaic District, 7 Corners, 2 Metro stops, Shopping and Much More!



*AVAILABLE 11.29.19*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



(RLNE5342263)