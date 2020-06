Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 level Cape Cod home that has a full bathroom on all 3 levels. Hardwood floors, professionally updated, Upper level can be accessed on the inside or has a separate entrance on the outside. Lower level has a kitchenette, large rear landscaped yard. Located near Route 50 and Route 495 with access to the Metro and convenient shopping center.