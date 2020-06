Amenities

LOCATION!!! Mosaic District and Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro are both within minutes of your front door. Quick access to 495, 66, 50, and 29, and equidistant to Regan National and Dulles International Airports. Lovely townhouse with access to lake trails, nearby Jefferson District Park, numerous options for dining, shopping, and much more. Comfort and convenience are here! Currently occupied. Minimum of 4 hours notice to schedule showings. NO PETS.