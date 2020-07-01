All apartments in West Falls Church
2841 WINDSOR DR #101

2841 Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2841 Windsor Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Terrific bright two bedroom corner unit with private patio, separate room for laundry and storage with stacked washer/dryer, Updated kitchen. Lots of closet/storage space (including separate storage unit across the hall). 2020 - brand new flooring in foyer and wall to wall throughout! Located near Metro, commuter routes, restaurants, Settle Down Easy Microbrewery, and the Mosaic District. Close to green space, backs to Pine Spring Park. 2020 entire unit freshly painted! 6-panel interior doors. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 have any available units?
2841 WINDSOR DR #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 have?
Some of 2841 WINDSOR DR #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 currently offering any rent specials?
2841 WINDSOR DR #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 pet-friendly?
No, 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 offer parking?
Yes, 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 offers parking.
Does 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 have a pool?
No, 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 does not have a pool.
Does 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 have accessible units?
No, 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2841 WINDSOR DR #101 does not have units with air conditioning.

