2836 Summerfield Rd

2836 Summerfield Road, West Falls Church, VA 22042
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Great location. Very nice yard. Lots of storage space. Walking distance to lots of restaurants and grocery stores. Very nice neighborhood. Brand new bathrooms. Refinishing all hard wood floors. Fresh paint for the whole house. Installing new carpet for the second level. Brand new refrigerator. Brand new washer and dryer. More pictures will be available after the renovation is completed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
