2836 Summerfield Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2836 Summerfield Rd

2836 Summerfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

2836 Summerfield Road, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location. Very nice yard. Lots of storage space. Walking distance to lots of restaurants and grocery stores. Very nice neighborhood. Brand new bathrooms. Refinishing all hard wood floors. Fresh paint for the whole house. Installing new carpet for the second level. Brand new refrigerator. Brand new washer and dryer. More pictures
will be available after the renovation is completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Summerfield Rd have any available units?
2836 Summerfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 2836 Summerfield Rd have?
Some of 2836 Summerfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 Summerfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Summerfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Summerfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2836 Summerfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2836 Summerfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2836 Summerfield Rd offers parking.
Does 2836 Summerfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2836 Summerfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Summerfield Rd have a pool?
No, 2836 Summerfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Summerfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 2836 Summerfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Summerfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2836 Summerfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2836 Summerfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2836 Summerfield Rd has units with air conditioning.
