2835 WOODLAWN AVE
2835 WOODLAWN AVE

2835 Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2835 Woodlawn Avenue, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pictures do not do this 4 BRM Home justice! Fabulous Great Rm w/Stone Wd Burning Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 BRS & Full Bath on Main Lvl, Dining Rm, Gourmet Kitchen Open To Fmly Rm & Lg Deck, Fenced Yard, Garage, 2 more Lg Bedrooms, Full Bthrm & Den/Office on Upper Lvl w/recessed lighting, HDWD flrs & light filled. Convenient to everything & nestled in quiet neighborhd with one car garage, off street driveway, beautiful landscaping, gorgeous deck off of family room and fully fenced yard. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 WOODLAWN AVE have any available units?
2835 WOODLAWN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 2835 WOODLAWN AVE have?
Some of 2835 WOODLAWN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 WOODLAWN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2835 WOODLAWN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 WOODLAWN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2835 WOODLAWN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 2835 WOODLAWN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2835 WOODLAWN AVE offers parking.
Does 2835 WOODLAWN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2835 WOODLAWN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 WOODLAWN AVE have a pool?
No, 2835 WOODLAWN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2835 WOODLAWN AVE have accessible units?
No, 2835 WOODLAWN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 WOODLAWN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 WOODLAWN AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2835 WOODLAWN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2835 WOODLAWN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
