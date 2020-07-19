2835 WOODLAWN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Pictures do not do this 4 BRM Home justice! Fabulous Great Rm w/Stone Wd Burning Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 BRS & Full Bath on Main Lvl, Dining Rm, Gourmet Kitchen Open To Fmly Rm & Lg Deck, Fenced Yard, Garage, 2 more Lg Bedrooms, Full Bthrm & Den/Office on Upper Lvl w/recessed lighting, HDWD flrs & light filled. Convenient to everything & nestled in quiet neighborhd with one car garage, off street driveway, beautiful landscaping, gorgeous deck off of family room and fully fenced yard. A must see!