Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

Windsong Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
2352 Windway Ln · (757) 505-7889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Short Term Leases Available! --- 2-5 Month Leases ($300 per month premium), 6-9 Month Leases ($200 per month premium), 10-11 Month Leases ($100 per month premium)
Location

2352 Windway Ln, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4736BS12 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 4745BS12 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 4736BS21 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 817 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsong Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
tennis court
cats allowed
garage
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
The ocean breeze and sandy vistas are just a part of the experience when you live at Windsong. Living here, you can enjoy a spacious apartment, wonderful community, and a home walking distance from Chick’s beach! When you aren’t spending your days with your feet in the sand, you can take advantage of our various amenities like our swimming pool or grilling areas, or join the social events hosted by our community. Beachside living awaits you, so hurry and apply for your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Up to 1.5 months rent; Surety bond $125 or $225; - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $20/month; Liability insurance: $10/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30
Dogs
restrictions: Chow, Akita, Rottweiler, Pitt Bulls/American Staffordshire Terriers and Spitz
Parking Details: Ample parking throughout.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windsong Apartment Homes have any available units?
Windsong Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsong Apartment Homes have?
Some of Windsong Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsong Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Windsong Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Short Term Leases Available! --- 2-5 Month Leases ($300 per month premium), 6-9 Month Leases ($200 per month premium), 10-11 Month Leases ($100 per month premium)
Is Windsong Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsong Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Windsong Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Windsong Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Windsong Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsong Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsong Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Windsong Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Windsong Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Windsong Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Windsong Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsong Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

