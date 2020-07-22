Windsong Apartment Homes.

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Up to 1.5 months rent; Surety bond $125 or $225; - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $20/month; Liability insurance: $10/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30
Dogs
restrictions: Chow, Akita, Rottweiler, Pitt Bulls/American Staffordshire Terriers and Spitz
Parking Details: Ample parking throughout.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.