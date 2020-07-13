All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 PM

Maple Bay Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
356 S Chesire Ct · (757) 607-4705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

356 S Chesire Ct, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 408AM · Avail. Aug 2

$1,257

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 352AM · Avail. Aug 10

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 336VI · Avail. Aug 10

$1,548

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 1879EN · Avail. Jul 18

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Bay Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
bbq/grill
Take full advantage of all the benefits of apartment living in a spacious townhome in a fantastic location! Maple Bay Townhomes in Virginia Beach, VA has you covered with the essentials. From large kitchens with all appliances including a microwave, private patio, and spacious closets, live comfortably without any sacrifices! Each home comes with a washer and dryer to make your life easy! Community amenities feature a swimming pool, package lockers for your convenience, a fitness center, and more. Make the easy trip to major nearby shopping centers or drive 20 minutes to the beach for a relaxing day in the sun. Whatever your need, Maple Bay Townhomes fulfills it and exceeds expectations. Enjoy where you live!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot. Other. Contact the Leasing Office for more information about our parking policy.
Storage Details: Storage unit $99/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Maple Bay Townhomes have any available units?
Maple Bay Townhomes has 5 units available starting at $1,257 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Maple Bay Townhomes have?
Some of Maple Bay Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Bay Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Bay Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Bay Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Bay Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Maple Bay Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Maple Bay Townhomes offers parking.
Does Maple Bay Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Maple Bay Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Bay Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Maple Bay Townhomes has a pool.
Does Maple Bay Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Maple Bay Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Bay Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Bay Townhomes has units with dishwashers.

