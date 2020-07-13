Amenities
Take full advantage of all the benefits of apartment living in a spacious townhome in a fantastic location! Maple Bay Townhomes in Virginia Beach, VA has you covered with the essentials. From large kitchens with all appliances including a microwave, private patio, and spacious closets, live comfortably without any sacrifices! Each home comes with a washer and dryer to make your life easy! Community amenities feature a swimming pool, package lockers for your convenience, a fitness center, and more. Make the easy trip to major nearby shopping centers or drive 20 minutes to the beach for a relaxing day in the sun. Whatever your need, Maple Bay Townhomes fulfills it and exceeds expectations. Enjoy where you live!