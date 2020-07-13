Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed bbq/grill

Take full advantage of all the benefits of apartment living in a spacious townhome in a fantastic location! Maple Bay Townhomes in Virginia Beach, VA has you covered with the essentials. From large kitchens with all appliances including a microwave, private patio, and spacious closets, live comfortably without any sacrifices! Each home comes with a washer and dryer to make your life easy! Community amenities feature a swimming pool, package lockers for your convenience, a fitness center, and more. Make the easy trip to major nearby shopping centers or drive 20 minutes to the beach for a relaxing day in the sun. Whatever your need, Maple Bay Townhomes fulfills it and exceeds expectations. Enjoy where you live!