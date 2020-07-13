Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving dog park

Diamond North is a brand new, contemporary apartment community conveniently located in Hampton Roads. Our apartment homes come fully equipped with pristine stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, plank wood flooring in the kitchen, and beautiful tile in the bathrooms. Designer selected light and plumbing fixtures add a simple and sleek touch to everyday. Each apartment home has a full size washer and dryer for your convenience. Work out in our 24/7 state-of-the-art Fitness Center and Entertain in our 24/7 Game Room. Take a dip in our sparkling salt water pool or lounge in the sun. Pets are welcome and they'll even have their own spot to stretch their legs at our Paw Park! With direct access to the interstate you'll be able to get anywhere you want to be, quickly and conveniently. Close proximity to the local military bases, Town Center - Virginia Beach, Downtown Norfolk, Chick's Beach, and the oceanfront puts Diamond North in the ideal location for everyone!