Virginia Beach, VA
Diamond North
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Diamond North

1350 Sapphire Dr · (620) 374-9435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1350 Sapphire Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-103 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 1-103 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-408 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Diamond North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
dog park
Diamond North is a brand new, contemporary apartment community conveniently located in Hampton Roads. Our apartment homes come fully equipped with pristine stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, plank wood flooring in the kitchen, and beautiful tile in the bathrooms. Designer selected light and plumbing fixtures add a simple and sleek touch to everyday. Each apartment home has a full size washer and dryer for your convenience. Work out in our 24/7 state-of-the-art Fitness Center and Entertain in our 24/7 Game Room. Take a dip in our sparkling salt water pool or lounge in the sun. Pets are welcome and they'll even have their own spot to stretch their legs at our Paw Park! With direct access to the interstate you'll be able to get anywhere you want to be, quickly and conveniently. Close proximity to the local military bases, Town Center - Virginia Beach, Downtown Norfolk, Chick's Beach, and the oceanfront puts Diamond North in the ideal location for everyone!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month, $40 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. We offer surface lot parking. Designated reserved parking available at an additional cost of $10.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40-$100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Diamond North have any available units?
Diamond North has 3 units available starting at $1,384 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Diamond North have?
Some of Diamond North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Diamond North currently offering any rent specials?
Diamond North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Diamond North pet-friendly?
Yes, Diamond North is pet friendly.
Does Diamond North offer parking?
Yes, Diamond North offers parking.
Does Diamond North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Diamond North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Diamond North have a pool?
Yes, Diamond North has a pool.
Does Diamond North have accessible units?
No, Diamond North does not have accessible units.
Does Diamond North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Diamond North has units with dishwashers.
