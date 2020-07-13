Diamond North

Lease Length: 3-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month, $40 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. We offer surface lot parking. Designated reserved parking available at an additional cost of $10.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40-$100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.