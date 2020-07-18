All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:10 AM

701 Berkley Court

701 Berkley Court · No Longer Available
Location

701 Berkley Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
garage
Immaculate totally updated brick ranch in top school system. Gleaming Hardwood floors, Foyer/mudroom, kitchen with new cabinets, hardwood flooring, SS appliances, granite countertops with huge center island and farmer sink. Great room/dining room/reading nook with hardwood flooring, built in shelving, recessed lighting, and impressive stone fireplace. Doors lead to huge yard with custom patio and built in firepit for entertaining. Both master bath and hall bath recently remodeled with custom sinks and ceramic baths/shower. Energy efficient gas heat and whole house generator (just in case). Step down den off kitchen would be a great playroom/library/or craft room. Private cul-de-sac centrally located in the heart of Virginia Beach. Portable basketball hoop and lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Berkley Court have any available units?
701 Berkley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Berkley Court have?
Some of 701 Berkley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Berkley Court currently offering any rent specials?
701 Berkley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Berkley Court pet-friendly?
No, 701 Berkley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 701 Berkley Court offer parking?
Yes, 701 Berkley Court offers parking.
Does 701 Berkley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Berkley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Berkley Court have a pool?
No, 701 Berkley Court does not have a pool.
Does 701 Berkley Court have accessible units?
No, 701 Berkley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Berkley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Berkley Court has units with dishwashers.
