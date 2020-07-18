701 Berkley Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking garage

Immaculate totally updated brick ranch in top school system. Gleaming Hardwood floors, Foyer/mudroom, kitchen with new cabinets, hardwood flooring, SS appliances, granite countertops with huge center island and farmer sink. Great room/dining room/reading nook with hardwood flooring, built in shelving, recessed lighting, and impressive stone fireplace. Doors lead to huge yard with custom patio and built in firepit for entertaining. Both master bath and hall bath recently remodeled with custom sinks and ceramic baths/shower. Energy efficient gas heat and whole house generator (just in case). Step down den off kitchen would be a great playroom/library/or craft room. Private cul-de-sac centrally located in the heart of Virginia Beach. Portable basketball hoop and lawn maintenance included.