552 Peregrine St

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Available July 13*. Spacious end unit town house in Virginia Beach, close to shopping and interstates. Amazing kitchen with soft close cabinets, granite countertops, gooseneck sink, pantry, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Living room and separate dining area with extremely high ceilings and upscale lighting. Luxury vinyl flooring to look like wood throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, beautiful tile kitchen. Large fenced in backyard and side yard. Large master bedroom has a sliding glass door and a walk in closet. Two car driveway, central ac



To view a video of this property, copy this link to your browser.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUilR0AzkAM



QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL...

- Have verifiable, reliable income of at least 3 times the rent (Exceptions - Military BAH, VA HUD VASH, HUD Housing Choice Voucher)

- Have a maximum of 4 occupants

- Have a maximum of 2 unrelated adults

- Have no pets

- Not owe money to any previous landlords or utilities

- Not have any recent evictions

-Not have any convictions for drug distribution, drug manufacturing, or crimes against persons or property



MILITARY APPLICANTS - Include a copy of your PCS Orders that places you in the area and a recent LES.