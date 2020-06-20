All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

552 Peregrine St

552 Peregrine Street · (757) 500-8247
Location

552 Peregrine Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1045 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Available July 13*. Spacious end unit town house in Virginia Beach, close to shopping and interstates. Amazing kitchen with soft close cabinets, granite countertops, gooseneck sink, pantry, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Living room and separate dining area with extremely high ceilings and upscale lighting. Luxury vinyl flooring to look like wood throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, beautiful tile kitchen. Large fenced in backyard and side yard. Large master bedroom has a sliding glass door and a walk in closet. Two car driveway, central ac

To view a video of this property, copy this link to your browser.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUilR0AzkAM

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL...
- Have verifiable, reliable income of at least 3 times the rent (Exceptions - Military BAH, VA HUD VASH, HUD Housing Choice Voucher)
- Have a maximum of 4 occupants
- Have a maximum of 2 unrelated adults
- Have no pets
- Not owe money to any previous landlords or utilities
- Not have any recent evictions
-Not have any convictions for drug distribution, drug manufacturing, or crimes against persons or property

MILITARY APPLICANTS - Include a copy of your PCS Orders that places you in the area and a recent LES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 Peregrine St have any available units?
552 Peregrine St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 Peregrine St have?
Some of 552 Peregrine St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 Peregrine St currently offering any rent specials?
552 Peregrine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 Peregrine St pet-friendly?
No, 552 Peregrine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 552 Peregrine St offer parking?
Yes, 552 Peregrine St does offer parking.
Does 552 Peregrine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 552 Peregrine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 Peregrine St have a pool?
No, 552 Peregrine St does not have a pool.
Does 552 Peregrine St have accessible units?
No, 552 Peregrine St does not have accessible units.
Does 552 Peregrine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 Peregrine St has units with dishwashers.
