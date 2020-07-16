5424 Summer Cres

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WOWZA! Lakefront living is in your future with this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 3 story home on Witchduck Lake in Virginia Beach. Bring your kayaks and paddle boards and get ready for some gorgeous sunset views! Unit parking consists of a one car garage and two car driveway. The garage and foyer are on the first level. The main living area on the second story has a master bedroom, huge den with gas fireplace, eat-in-kitchen with stainless appliances, a full-bath with a door to the living area and bedroom, and a balcony deck with amazing lakefront views. The third and top floor have three bedrooms, including another master bedroom, laundry, and a hallway fulll-bath.

Maximum 2 pets permitted at the property.



Copy this link to your browser to see a video of this property. https://youtu.be/G_ArIixNNyo



QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL...

- Have verifiable, reliable income of at least 3 times the rent

- Have a maximum of 8 occupants

- Have a maximum of 2 unrelated adults

- Not owe money to any previous landlords or utilities

- Not have any recent evictions



MILITARY APPLICANTS - Include a copy of your PCS Orders that places you in the area and a recent LES.