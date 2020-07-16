All apartments in Virginia Beach
5424 Summer Cres

5424 Summer Crescent · (757) 500-8247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5424 Summer Crescent, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WOWZA! Lakefront living is in your future with this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 3 story home on Witchduck Lake in Virginia Beach. Bring your kayaks and paddle boards and get ready for some gorgeous sunset views! Unit parking consists of a one car garage and two car driveway. The garage and foyer are on the first level. The main living area on the second story has a master bedroom, huge den with gas fireplace, eat-in-kitchen with stainless appliances, a full-bath with a door to the living area and bedroom, and a balcony deck with amazing lakefront views. The third and top floor have three bedrooms, including another master bedroom, laundry, and a hallway fulll-bath.
Maximum 2 pets permitted at the property.

Copy this link to your browser to see a video of this property. https://youtu.be/G_ArIixNNyo

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL...
- Have verifiable, reliable income of at least 3 times the rent
- Have a maximum of 8 occupants
- Have a maximum of 2 unrelated adults
- Not owe money to any previous landlords or utilities
- Not have any recent evictions

MILITARY APPLICANTS - Include a copy of your PCS Orders that places you in the area and a recent LES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 Summer Cres have any available units?
5424 Summer Cres has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 Summer Cres have?
Some of 5424 Summer Cres's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 Summer Cres currently offering any rent specials?
5424 Summer Cres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 Summer Cres pet-friendly?
Yes, 5424 Summer Cres is pet friendly.
Does 5424 Summer Cres offer parking?
Yes, 5424 Summer Cres offers parking.
Does 5424 Summer Cres have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5424 Summer Cres offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 Summer Cres have a pool?
No, 5424 Summer Cres does not have a pool.
Does 5424 Summer Cres have accessible units?
No, 5424 Summer Cres does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 Summer Cres have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5424 Summer Cres has units with dishwashers.
