5212 Summer Crescent

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Look no further!!! You will love this sunny and spacious condo with gorgeous lake views. Private balcony overlooking the water just off of the fully renovated CUSTOM kitchen with stainless appliances. New carpet and laminate floors. Den/study on 2nd floor has a wall of built-ins, including a computer desk that can be used as a bedroom. The master on the 3rd floor has a walk-in closet and jetted tub. Close to interstate, Town Center, dining, shopping. Sorry, no pets. No smoking in unit. Available now!