5212 Summer Crescent

5212 Summer Crescent
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5212 Summer Crescent, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Look no further!!! You will love this sunny and spacious condo with gorgeous lake views. Private balcony overlooking the water just off of the fully renovated CUSTOM kitchen with stainless appliances. New carpet and laminate floors. Den/study on 2nd floor has a wall of built-ins, including a computer desk that can be used as a bedroom. The master on the 3rd floor has a walk-in closet and jetted tub. Close to interstate, Town Center, dining, shopping. Sorry, no pets. No smoking in unit. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 Summer Crescent have any available units?
5212 Summer Crescent has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5212 Summer Crescent have?
Some of 5212 Summer Crescent's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 Summer Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
5212 Summer Crescent isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 Summer Crescent pet-friendly?
No, 5212 Summer Crescent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 5212 Summer Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 5212 Summer Crescent does offer parking.
Does 5212 Summer Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5212 Summer Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 Summer Crescent have a pool?
No, 5212 Summer Crescent does not have a pool.
Does 5212 Summer Crescent have accessible units?
No, 5212 Summer Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 Summer Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5212 Summer Crescent has units with dishwashers.
