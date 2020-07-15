All apartments in Virginia Beach
4812 Afton Court

4812 Afton Court · (757) 481-0441
Location

4812 Afton Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Kempsville Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4812 Afton Court · Avail. Sep 1

$1,450

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
4812 Afton Court Available 09/01/20 2-Bedroom Townhome in Kempsville Lake! Ready 09-01-2020! Fenced Backyard! - Great 2-bedroom townhome in Kempsville Lake! Community pool, playground, clubhouse, and tennis courts! Available for a move in of 09-01-2020! Eat-In kitchen has all appliances and pass-thru bar to formal dining room! Sunken family room has built-ins and opens to your fenced backyard with patio & exterior storage! 2 master suites! Conveniently located to Town Center shopping & dining, interstate access, and Kempsville Greens Golf Course! No pet property. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!
.
CRITERIA CONSIDERED – PLEASE READ: 
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies) 
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher) 
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent) 
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES) 
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed) 
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease) 
- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable
.
SCHOOLS ZONES: 
Kempsville Elementary, Larkspur Middle, & Kempsville High School
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES: 
Little Creek Amphibious Base – 9 Miles
Oceana Naval Air Station - 10 Miles
Norfolk Naval Station - 15 Miles
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 13 Miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 12 Miles 
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark and Team!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5008354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Afton Court have any available units?
4812 Afton Court has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 Afton Court have?
Some of 4812 Afton Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Afton Court currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Afton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Afton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4812 Afton Court is pet friendly.
Does 4812 Afton Court offer parking?
Yes, 4812 Afton Court offers parking.
Does 4812 Afton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 Afton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Afton Court have a pool?
Yes, 4812 Afton Court has a pool.
Does 4812 Afton Court have accessible units?
No, 4812 Afton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Afton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 Afton Court has units with dishwashers.
