4812 Afton Court Available 09/01/20 2-Bedroom Townhome in Kempsville Lake! Ready 09-01-2020! Fenced Backyard! - Great 2-bedroom townhome in Kempsville Lake! Community pool, playground, clubhouse, and tennis courts! Available for a move in of 09-01-2020! Eat-In kitchen has all appliances and pass-thru bar to formal dining room! Sunken family room has built-ins and opens to your fenced backyard with patio & exterior storage! 2 master suites! Conveniently located to Town Center shopping & dining, interstate access, and Kempsville Greens Golf Course! No pet property. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!

.

CRITERIA CONSIDERED – PLEASE READ:

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable

.

SCHOOLS ZONES:

Kempsville Elementary, Larkspur Middle, & Kempsville High School

.

MILES TO MILITARY BASES:

Little Creek Amphibious Base – 9 Miles

Oceana Naval Air Station - 10 Miles

Norfolk Naval Station - 15 Miles

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 13 Miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 12 Miles

.

SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:

No Pets Allowed



