Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED IN LAST TWO YEARS TOWNHOME TOP TO BOTTOM FEATURING NEWER KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS APP, ALL NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT 1ST FL, UPDATED WINDOWS, SKYLIGHT & DELUXE WASHER AND DRYER. HUGE BACKYARD WITH DECK & PRIVACY FENCE. THIS HOME HAS BEEN VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF AND SHOWS VERY WELL. Home cannot be shown until 1 July. We are accepting “Sight-Unseen" Applications.