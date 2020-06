Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access

Seasonal or flexible fully furnished Property available for short term rental!



FULLY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL located in the HEART of the boardwalk! This 2br/2.5bth town home has been recently remodeled and redesigned. New furniture throughout the home. Cozy up in a chair next to the fireplace or take advantage of the fresh air on the balcony. Open floor makes this town home feel bright and airy.

Utilities are negotiable but not included in rental price.



Notable features include:

-Full size kitchen, stainless steel appliances

-Grill on back deck

- A newly furnished game room that comes equipped with a brand new combination game table that can be used for pool, air hockey or ping pong

This town home is located just 1.5 blocks from the ocean! Walking distance to many great local restaurants and shops. Public parking garage located directly across the street for guest parking.