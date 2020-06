Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful ranch style home ready to move in. This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath is on a huge corner lot with a privacy fence. This is an open floor plan and the 4th bedroom could be used as a bonus room or office. This unit is occupied so 24 hrs noticed is preferred and you must qualify to rent please call the office for details 757-578-7200. Also please call Latasha Jones for a viewing at 757-927-2587