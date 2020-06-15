All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated May 15 2020 at 10:09 AM

2553 Farmworth Trail

2553 Farmworth Trail · (866) 203-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2553 Farmworth Trail, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Castleton of London Bridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Don't hesitate to look at this one! Great location, within minutes of NAS Oceana and Dam Neck Naval Base. Home is at the end of a the end of a Cul-D-Sac with limited motor vehicle traffic. Family room with natural gas fireplace open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Separate formal dining room and living room. Spacious master bedroom with private large soaking tub, and stand alone shower. Also located in close proximity to major the new Town Center Virginia Beach (hub for shopping, eating, and entertainment), other major shopping centers, malls, universities and colleges. 10 minute drive to the Ocean Front!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 Farmworth Trail have any available units?
2553 Farmworth Trail has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2553 Farmworth Trail have?
Some of 2553 Farmworth Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 Farmworth Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2553 Farmworth Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 Farmworth Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2553 Farmworth Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 2553 Farmworth Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2553 Farmworth Trail does offer parking.
Does 2553 Farmworth Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2553 Farmworth Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 Farmworth Trail have a pool?
No, 2553 Farmworth Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2553 Farmworth Trail have accessible units?
No, 2553 Farmworth Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 Farmworth Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2553 Farmworth Trail has units with dishwashers.
