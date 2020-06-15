All apartments in Virginia Beach
2113 Atlantic Avenue

2113 Atlantic Avenue · (888) 737-9246
Location

2113 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Stunning OCEANFRONT Totally Remodeled Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo w/ Panoramic views! This condo is conveniently located on the Boardwalk in the heart of the Resort area, adjacent to the interstate and nearby shops and restaurants. Complete with an extra long oceanfront balcony off of the Living Area and Master Bedroom perfect for watching the Dolphins swim. Brand new furnishings and all new appliances that you are guaranteed to enjoy. Amenities include: entry security gate, direct access to boardwalk, stack label washer & dryer, fully equipped kitchen w/ granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Bed sizes are as follows: Master Bedroom with King Size Bed, 2nd bedroom with Queen Bed and set of Twin Bunk Beds. Living Room with Queen Sleep Sofa. Linens are not included. Tenant pays electric and Wi-Fi. Assigned parking for 1 car only. No pets or smoking allowed. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
2113 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 2113 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 2113 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2113 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2113 Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 2113 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2113 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
