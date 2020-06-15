2113 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Stunning OCEANFRONT Totally Remodeled Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo w/ Panoramic views! This condo is conveniently located on the Boardwalk in the heart of the Resort area, adjacent to the interstate and nearby shops and restaurants. Complete with an extra long oceanfront balcony off of the Living Area and Master Bedroom perfect for watching the Dolphins swim. Brand new furnishings and all new appliances that you are guaranteed to enjoy. Amenities include: entry security gate, direct access to boardwalk, stack label washer & dryer, fully equipped kitchen w/ granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Bed sizes are as follows: Master Bedroom with King Size Bed, 2nd bedroom with Queen Bed and set of Twin Bunk Beds. Living Room with Queen Sleep Sofa. Linens are not included. Tenant pays electric and Wi-Fi. Assigned parking for 1 car only. No pets or smoking allowed. Available immediately!