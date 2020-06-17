205 Whispering Pines Court

Amenities

Nestled on a wooden lot in a cul-de-sac. This home offers a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage space. Cozy living room with fireplace. Large master bedroom has attached bath and walk-in closet. Private fenced in backyard. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. Select Angelique Bolton as the agent when applying. Lease prep fee of $150.00 due at lease signing. Pets welcome with screening and one time pet fee per pet between $250-$350.00. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Very desirable location close to schools, mall, and bases. Available June 1, 2020.