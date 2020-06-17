All apartments in Virginia Beach
205 Whispering Pines Court

205 Whispering Pines Court · No Longer Available
Location

205 Whispering Pines Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Northeast Virginia Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
Nestled on a wooden lot in a cul-de-sac. This home offers a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage space. Cozy living room with fireplace. Large master bedroom has attached bath and walk-in closet. Private fenced in backyard. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. Select Angelique Bolton as the agent when applying. Lease prep fee of $150.00 due at lease signing. Pets welcome with screening and one time pet fee per pet between $250-$350.00. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Very desirable location close to schools, mall, and bases. Available June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Whispering Pines Court have any available units?
205 Whispering Pines Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Whispering Pines Court have?
Some of 205 Whispering Pines Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Whispering Pines Court currently offering any rent specials?
205 Whispering Pines Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Whispering Pines Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Whispering Pines Court is pet friendly.
Does 205 Whispering Pines Court offer parking?
No, 205 Whispering Pines Court does not offer parking.
Does 205 Whispering Pines Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Whispering Pines Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Whispering Pines Court have a pool?
Yes, 205 Whispering Pines Court has a pool.
Does 205 Whispering Pines Court have accessible units?
No, 205 Whispering Pines Court does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Whispering Pines Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Whispering Pines Court does not have units with dishwashers.
