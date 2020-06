1853 GETTYSBURG ROAD

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2,000 SQUARE FOOT HOME. LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, UPGRADED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SLOW CLOSE CABINETS, SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR, SMOOTH TOP STOVE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER. FAMILY ROOM BRICK FIREPLACE WITH WOOD BURNING STOVE INSERT. HUGE SUN ROOM WITH THREE SETS OF SLIDING GLASS DOORS. MASTER SUITE WITH TWO CLOSETS AND FULL BATH. ATTACHED GARAGE AND MULTI-CAR DRIVEWAY SPACES. FEATURES: LAMINATE FLOORING, FIVE CEILING FANS, TANK LESS GAS WATER HEATER, NEWER HEATING, AIR CONDITIONING AND WINDOWS, LARGE PRIVACY FENCED BACKYARD, SHED, DECK, TREES, LANDSCAPING, BARBECUE AREA, PLAY GROUND AREA AND ABOVE GROUND SWIMMING POOL. QUICK ACCESS TO I-64. SINGLE OR MULTI-YEAR LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE. MOVE IN MID AUGUST 2020.