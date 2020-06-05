401 Moorefield Rd Sw

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Vienna. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Is pet friendly. Great location, adjacent to Nottoway Park, a dog park, and downtown Vienna. Date Available for move-in June 1st. $2,850/month rent. $2,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Fletcher Caulk at 424-218-6013 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.