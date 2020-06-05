All apartments in Vienna
401 Moorefield Rd Sw

401 Moorefield Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

401 Moorefield Road Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Vienna. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Is pet friendly. Great location, adjacent to Nottoway Park, a dog park, and downtown Vienna. Date Available for move-in June 1st. $2,850/month rent. $2,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Fletcher Caulk at 424-218-6013 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Moorefield Rd Sw have any available units?
401 Moorefield Rd Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 401 Moorefield Rd Sw have?
Some of 401 Moorefield Rd Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Moorefield Rd Sw currently offering any rent specials?
401 Moorefield Rd Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Moorefield Rd Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Moorefield Rd Sw is pet friendly.
Does 401 Moorefield Rd Sw offer parking?
Yes, 401 Moorefield Rd Sw offers parking.
Does 401 Moorefield Rd Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Moorefield Rd Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Moorefield Rd Sw have a pool?
No, 401 Moorefield Rd Sw does not have a pool.
Does 401 Moorefield Rd Sw have accessible units?
No, 401 Moorefield Rd Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Moorefield Rd Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Moorefield Rd Sw has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Moorefield Rd Sw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 Moorefield Rd Sw has units with air conditioning.

