317 ADAHI ROAD SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Well located home with 2 master bedrooms and 2 full bathroom available immediately for rent in the Town of Vienna on a private acre lot with plenty of parking! With over 2,500 sq. ft. on both levels, this home has a bright kitchen / living room combo with hardwood floors, separate dining room space that could be used an office or otherwise, depending on preference. Large family room with high ceilings fireplace ( fireplace not currently in-use). Large deck off the kitchen with peaceful views of the backyard. The huge unfinished basement could be used for storage, workshop / hobby area and more! The front porch and rear deck will be painted. The siding will be power washed and additional maintenance items will be completed prior to move-in. Owner prefers a two year lease minimum. Madison School District. Close to Vienna Metro, 66, 495, Maple Avenue and more. Close proximity to shops, restaurants, entertainment, downtown Vienna.