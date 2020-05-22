All apartments in Vienna
Vienna, VA
317 ADAHI ROAD SE
317 ADAHI ROAD SE

317 Adahi Road Southeast · (571) 309-4395
Location

317 Adahi Road Southeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Well located home with 2 master bedrooms and 2 full bathroom available immediately for rent in the Town of Vienna on a private acre lot with plenty of parking! With over 2,500 sq. ft. on both levels, this home has a bright kitchen / living room combo with hardwood floors, separate dining room space that could be used an office or otherwise, depending on preference. Large family room with high ceilings fireplace ( fireplace not currently in-use). Large deck off the kitchen with peaceful views of the backyard. The huge unfinished basement could be used for storage, workshop / hobby area and more! The front porch and rear deck will be painted. The siding will be power washed and additional maintenance items will be completed prior to move-in. Owner prefers a two year lease minimum. Madison School District. Close to Vienna Metro, 66, 495, Maple Avenue and more. Close proximity to shops, restaurants, entertainment, downtown Vienna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 ADAHI ROAD SE have any available units?
317 ADAHI ROAD SE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317 ADAHI ROAD SE have?
Some of 317 ADAHI ROAD SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 ADAHI ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
317 ADAHI ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 ADAHI ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 317 ADAHI ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 317 ADAHI ROAD SE offer parking?
Yes, 317 ADAHI ROAD SE offers parking.
Does 317 ADAHI ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 ADAHI ROAD SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 ADAHI ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 317 ADAHI ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 317 ADAHI ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 317 ADAHI ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 317 ADAHI ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 ADAHI ROAD SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 ADAHI ROAD SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 ADAHI ROAD SE does not have units with air conditioning.
