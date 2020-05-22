All apartments in Vienna
225 LOCUST STREET SE

225 Locust Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

225 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
hot tub
FOR RENT or FOR SALE. Beautiful, End-Unit 4-Level TH w/Private ELEVATOR. HARDWOOD FLOORS thru-out. 3 MASTER BEDROOMS + OFFICE, 4.5 BATHS, EXERCISE/GAME Room, 2-zoned HVAC. 2-Cr Gar. Dramatic Curved Stairs; Kit/FmRm w/FP. Patio & 3 Balconies. Half to 1.5 Blocks to Restaurants, Starbucks, 3 Groceries, Drug Stores, Bikepath, Whole Foods, Fresh Foods, Community Center, Library, Town Green with Concerts in the Summers, Bus out front to Metro. 2 miles: Tysons, corp offices, multiple metros Mosaic District, etc. Conven. to Rts 495, 66, Airports, Wolftrap Center for the Performing Arts. Vienna Elem, Thoreau Middle, Madison High (Go Warhawks!) Halloween Parade 1 block away. Perfect!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 LOCUST STREET SE have any available units?
225 LOCUST STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 225 LOCUST STREET SE have?
Some of 225 LOCUST STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 LOCUST STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
225 LOCUST STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 LOCUST STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 225 LOCUST STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 225 LOCUST STREET SE offer parking?
No, 225 LOCUST STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 225 LOCUST STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 LOCUST STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 LOCUST STREET SE have a pool?
No, 225 LOCUST STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 225 LOCUST STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 225 LOCUST STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 LOCUST STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 LOCUST STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 LOCUST STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 LOCUST STREET SE has units with air conditioning.

