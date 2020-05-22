225 LOCUST STREET SE

Amenities

FOR RENT or FOR SALE. Beautiful, End-Unit 4-Level TH w/Private ELEVATOR. HARDWOOD FLOORS thru-out. 3 MASTER BEDROOMS + OFFICE, 4.5 BATHS, EXERCISE/GAME Room, 2-zoned HVAC. 2-Cr Gar. Dramatic Curved Stairs; Kit/FmRm w/FP. Patio & 3 Balconies. Half to 1.5 Blocks to Restaurants, Starbucks, 3 Groceries, Drug Stores, Bikepath, Whole Foods, Fresh Foods, Community Center, Library, Town Green with Concerts in the Summers, Bus out front to Metro. 2 miles: Tysons, corp offices, multiple metros Mosaic District, etc. Conven. to Rts 495, 66, Airports, Wolftrap Center for the Performing Arts. Vienna Elem, Thoreau Middle, Madison High (Go Warhawks!) Halloween Parade 1 block away. Perfect!.