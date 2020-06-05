All apartments in Vienna
Find more places like 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vienna, VA
/
206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:09 PM

206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE

206 Park Terrace Court Southeast · (703) 568-1388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vienna
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

206 Park Terrace Court Southeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 37 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Available now! Check out the Virtual Tour! Fresh paint, New blinds, new plumbing in kitchen, carpet steam cleaned. Beautiful 2nd level unit in the desired Park Terrace community. Updated in the last few years. Filled with natural lights, the unit features open floor plan with large living room, separate dining area, spacious bedroom, pantry in the kitchen, great open view on the balcony. Laundry room in the building, extra storage room in the building basement. Community pool is in front of the building. W&O trail and Vienna Community center just steps away. Surrounded by shopping centers incl. Whole Foods Market, Walgreens, and restaurants. 3 miles to 2 metro stations, and to Tyson's Corner Mall. RENT includes all utilities~ except electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have any available units?
206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE has a unit available for $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have?
Some of 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE currently offering any rent specials?
206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE pet-friendly?
No, 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE offer parking?
No, 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE does not offer parking.
Does 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have a pool?
Yes, 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE has a pool.
Does 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have accessible units?
No, 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE does not have accessible units.
Does 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl
Vienna, VA 22182
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE
Vienna, VA 22180

Similar Pages

Vienna 1 BedroomsVienna 2 Bedrooms
Vienna Apartments with ParkingVienna Apartments with Pool
Vienna Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity