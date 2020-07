Amenities

A real beauty in the heart of Vienna! Walk to Thoreau! This rambler has it all, updated kitchen & baths, mostly hardwood floors, 4 beds, 3 full baths, over 3100 sq. ft. on 2 levels. Two master suites, 1 upper, 1 lower. New paint throughout, new carpet in rec room. 1 car garage, 2 driveways, tons of parking including rear parking pad. Huge yard with play set. Immediate availability.