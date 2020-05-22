112 SARATOGA WAYE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious colonial w/5 Bdrms on upper level, updated kitchen & baths, hardwood throughout main & upper; huge finished walkout bsmt with slider to a nice stone deck; eat-in kitchen opens to large deck, with view of lawns & trees. Cul-de-sac location close to Tysons, Silver Line metro, Town of Vienna. Madison HS pyramid! Available July 15. Professionally managed. Due to COVID-19 precautions, all visitors must wear masks; disposable gloves are provided in basket by front door. Please cover your shoes with the booties provided. Home is Tenant occupied.