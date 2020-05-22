All apartments in Vienna
Find more places like 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vienna, VA
/
112 SARATOGA WAYE NE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:05 PM

112 SARATOGA WAYE NE

112 Saratoga Waye Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vienna
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

112 Saratoga Waye Northeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious colonial w/5 Bdrms on upper level, updated kitchen & baths, hardwood throughout main & upper; huge finished walkout bsmt with slider to a nice stone deck; eat-in kitchen opens to large deck, with view of lawns & trees. Cul-de-sac location close to Tysons, Silver Line metro, Town of Vienna. Madison HS pyramid! Available July 15. Professionally managed. Due to COVID-19 precautions, all visitors must wear masks; disposable gloves are provided in basket by front door. Please cover your shoes with the booties provided. Home is Tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE have any available units?
112 SARATOGA WAYE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE have?
Some of 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE currently offering any rent specials?
112 SARATOGA WAYE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE pet-friendly?
No, 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE offer parking?
Yes, 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE offers parking.
Does 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE have a pool?
No, 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE does not have a pool.
Does 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE have accessible units?
No, 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 SARATOGA WAYE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE
Vienna, VA 22180
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl
Vienna, VA 22182

Similar Pages

Vienna 1 BedroomsVienna 2 Bedrooms
Vienna Apartments with ParkingVienna Apartments with Pool
Vienna Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia