1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:30 AM

1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW

1011 Moorefield Hill Grove SW · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Moorefield Hill Grove SW, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VACANT AND AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS** Awesome opportunity. Adjacent to Vienna/ GMU Metro station and Nottoway Park! Within 1/4mile of Metro on a dedicated path. Large Townhome with 3levels,3BR, 3.5BA*Driveway Parking*Hardwd floors throughout including upper-level bedrooms*Updated Kitchen with Stainless*Finished basement w/Den&Full Bath**Walkout lower level to fenced Georgetown-like garden w/ brick patio&decking* NOTE: the two fireplaces cannot be used during the tenancy. No more than two incomes to qualify. No cosigners. No diplomatic immunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW have any available units?
1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW have?
Some of 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW currently offering any rent specials?
1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW pet-friendly?
No, 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW offer parking?
Yes, 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW offers parking.
Does 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW have a pool?
No, 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW does not have a pool.
Does 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW have accessible units?
No, 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW does not have units with air conditioning.
