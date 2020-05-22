1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

VACANT AND AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS** Awesome opportunity. Adjacent to Vienna/ GMU Metro station and Nottoway Park! Within 1/4mile of Metro on a dedicated path. Large Townhome with 3levels,3BR, 3.5BA*Driveway Parking*Hardwd floors throughout including upper-level bedrooms*Updated Kitchen with Stainless*Finished basement w/Den&Full Bath**Walkout lower level to fenced Georgetown-like garden w/ brick patio&decking* NOTE: the two fireplaces cannot be used during the tenancy. No more than two incomes to qualify. No cosigners. No diplomatic immunity.